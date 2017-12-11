Train hits vehicle on tracks
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 8:37AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 11, 2017 10:31AM EST
Several morning trains into Montreal from Candiac have been cancelled following a collision.
An empty train heading to Candiac from Montreal was hit by a vehicle at a level crossing near the Sainte Catherine station early Monday.
According to police the car driver lost control and ran into the side of the train.
There were no passengers on the train, and none of the staff aboard were hurt.
The car's driver suffered minor injuries.
The collision forced the RTM to cancel the 8:00, 8:25, and 8:50 a.m. trains out of Candiac on Monday.
