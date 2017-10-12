

CTV Montreal





A large emergency operation took place between Laval and Terrebonne Thursday night after a freight train derailed.

Laval police report that several train cars plunged into the Mille-Iles River at 9:30 p.m. near Sophie-Masson Bridge on Montee Masson.

At least one of the wagons had a Ciment Quebec logo on it, a cement products company.

Reports say the cars that fell into the water were empty and on their way to be refilled with cement.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Quebec-Gatineau Railway company operates the train.