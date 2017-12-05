

CTV Montreal





Car thieves in Quebec are going big, with the most-stolen vehicles in the province being pickup trucks and large SUVs.

The 2015 and 2016 Toyota 4Runner, along with the 2015 and 2016 Toyota Tundra, are at the top of the list.

The 2003 and 2006 model Ford F250 are also in the top ten.

Other vehicles targeted by thieves include the 2009 BMW 328i Cabriolet, the 2015 Infiniti QX70, the 2002 Suburu Impreza sedan, and the 2016 Jeep Wrangler.

In other provinces the top ten lists are similar, with recently made Toyota 4Runners frequently stolen in Ontario, along with Chevrolet Tahoe, Avalanche, Silverado and the GMC Yukon.

Nationwide the top ten list is almost exclusively Ford pickup trucks.

The ten most frequently stolen vehicles in Canada are:

2015 Lexus GX460 4-Door AWD SUV

2007 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4WD Pickup

2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4WD Pickup

2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4WD Pickup

2001 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4WD Pickup

2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4WD Pickup

2004 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4WD Pickup

2016 Toyota 4Runner 4-Door 4WD SUV

2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty 4WD Pickup

2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4WD Pickup

The number of vehicles stolen across Canada has declined, with the largest decreases being in Gatineau and Trois Rivieres.

The worst place for car theft is Alberta, with 536 thefts per 100,000 people.

Older model cars are an easier target for thieves because they lack mandatory anti-theft devices such as engine immobilizers.

The insurance bureau says most new vehicles are stolen to be shipped overseas, whether whole or in parts.