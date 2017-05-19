Quebec’s transport ministry is getting much of the blame for the fiasco on Highway 13 that left hundreds stranded during a snowstorm in March.



Released Friday by public policy consultant Florent Gagné, the report also criticizes SQ for not being able to use all means at their disposal to help people who were trapped in their cars overnight on March 14 after three trucks jackknifed on the snowy highway.



The report slams the two agencies for a “total failure” in communication and “serious organizational deficiencies” as 40 centimetres of snow fell on the city that night.

"Neither the transport ministry’s integrated traffic centrenor the SQ have been able, despite all the means at their disposal, to quickly collect and disseminate full and precise information on the precarious situation that developed on Highway 13 that evening,” said Gagné in a Friday news statement, adding that there was a preoccupation with plowing instead of in getting the stranded people in safety.



"Even more seriously,” he continued, “in both organizations, managers did not take control of a problem that far exceeded the capacities and authority of people directly on the ground who, for all intents and purposes, were left to their own devices."



Gange said officers on the ground not able to communicate effectively with their superiors, blaming no one single person, but rather the processes in place.



He referred to communications between those in charge as a “total failure,” adding that there was “a major organizational flaw in the monitoring and warning process in place at the transport ministry and also at the SQ."

The report also shows that, apart from the main findings, a number of factors combined to produce a situation that became catastrophic that night.



Gagné found no fault with the plowing company contracted to do the work that night – a company that is still under contract for the coming winter – though he did recommend that perhaps more frequent plowing is required.

The report is offering 28 recommendations, most of which aim at strengthening the capacity of both organizations to mobilize when an emergency takes place.



“They have to upgrade their system, the y have to practice. They have to have training and education on the system. But that night, it didn’t work. It didn’t work vertically and it didn’t work horizontally. The information was stuck in one place and it never came out of the centre,” he said in a news conference.



Gagné said he believed Transport Quebec and the SQ are both capable of making the necessary corrections.



Interval investigations at SQ and transport ministry continue.