

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





Toromont Industries Ltd. says its $1.02-billion purchase of the privately held Hewitt Group will give it an expanded network of Caterpillar heavy equipment dealerships in eastern Canada and more growth opportunities, especially in Quebec.

Following the announcement before markets opened Monday, Toromont stock (TSX:TIH) set a new 52-week high of $50.95. The shares later gave up some gains but were still up 12 per cent at $50.29.

Toronto-based Toromont said the acquisition of the 52-year-old Montreal-area company will add 45 branches and 2,000 employees in Quebec and the Maritimes.

That will bring Toromont's total number of Caterpillar dealerships to 120, located in Canada's seven eastern provinces and the northern territory of Nunavut.

Hewitt is also the MaK dealer for Quebec, the Maritimes and the Eastern seaboard of the United States, from Maine to Virginia.

Toromont chief executive Scott Medhurst said the addition of Hewitt will put Toromont it in a more competitive position to take advantage of growing spending in the natural resource, infrastructure, and construction industries in Canada.