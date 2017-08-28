Toromont to buy Quebec-based Hewitt heavy equipment business
A Caterpillar 349E Hydraulic Excavator operates on a construction site in Miami Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. (AP / Wilfredo Lee)
Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 11:32AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 28, 2017 11:33AM EDT
Toromont Industries Ltd. says its $1.02-billion purchase of the privately held Hewitt Group will give it an expanded network of Caterpillar heavy equipment dealerships in eastern Canada and more growth opportunities, especially in Quebec.
Following the announcement before markets opened Monday, Toromont stock (TSX:TIH) set a new 52-week high of $50.95. The shares later gave up some gains but were still up 12 per cent at $50.29.
Toronto-based Toromont said the acquisition of the 52-year-old Montreal-area company will add 45 branches and 2,000 employees in Quebec and the Maritimes.
That will bring Toromont's total number of Caterpillar dealerships to 120, located in Canada's seven eastern provinces and the northern territory of Nunavut.
Hewitt is also the MaK dealer for Quebec, the Maritimes and the Eastern seaboard of the United States, from Maine to Virginia.
Toromont chief executive Scott Medhurst said the addition of Hewitt will put Toromont it in a more competitive position to take advantage of growing spending in the natural resource, infrastructure, and construction industries in Canada.
Latest Montreal News
- Another Harvey on the horizon? How climate change impacts hurricane patterns
- Toromont to buy Quebec-based Hewitt heavy equipment business
- Montreal launches road safety campaign aims to stop pedestrian deaths
- Man who played role in son's fatal abuse granted parole
- Trump says Canada being 'very difficult' in NAFTA talks, suggests terminating