

CTV Montreal





A tornado alert has been released for southwestern Quebec.

In a statement, Environment Canada warned that residents in Gatineau, Berthierville, Rawdon and Joliette should exercise caution as tornadoes could form in the wake of a severe thunderstorm.

The alert also warns of high winds, heavy hail and intense rain.

Severe thunderstorm alerts have also been issued for the Mont-Tremblant-St-Michel-des-Saints region.