A Montreal woman with a history of protesting at the Grand Prix was arrested Wednesday evening.

Police arrested Neda Topaloski around 6 p.m. as she protested at Dorchester Square, where Grand Prix parties are taking place all week.

Topaloski set off a purple smoke bomb and chanted that the exploitation of women did not deserve a celebration.

Officers would not confirm the name of the woman arrested, but said a suspect threw a smoke bomb while yelling slogans. She was freed after promising to appear in court.

Topaloski has frequently denounced the Grand Prix and Formula One races because of the way they increase prostitution.

Two years ago Topaloski was dragged away by a security detail while protesting topless on Crescent St. and charged with with disturbing the peace and mischief.

Earlier this year she was acquitted on all charges, with the judge recognizing her right to protest at the Grand Prix event.