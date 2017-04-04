

CTV Montreal





Top Surete du Quebec brass was on vacation, heading off to one or out at a party the night of the Highway 13 snowstorm debacle, a Radio-Canada report has revealed.

The Radio-Canada investigation shows said SQ Chief Martin Prud'homme left the morning after the snowstorm for a vacation in Barbados, and was gone for a week.

Until now, the Sûreté du Québec hasn’t divulged where Prud'homme was on the night of March 14 when some 300 cars and drivers were stranded overnight on Highway 13.

The trucks weren’t cleared until many hours later on the morning of March 15, despite numerous 911 calls from drivers, who had no access to food or washrooms.

Of Prud'homme’s two immediate subordinates who could replace him during his absence, one was on vacation and headed to the airport on the night of March 14 and the other was at a retirement party, Radio-Canada reports.

Last week, the Surete du Quebec suspended Capt. Michel Lapointe, who was in charge of the operation that night. According to a La Presse report, Lapointe was off the job that night taking care of other business as a real estate broker.

There will be an inquiry into the response to the Highway 13 fiasco.