

CTV Montreal





An editorial cartoon in a weekly newspaper has caught the attention of Quebec’s premier – and he's not happy about it.



Published last Wednesday, on International Women's Day, the cartoon showed Premier Philippe Couillard in religious garb stoning Fatima Houda-Pepin, while saying "Happy Birthday Fatima."

It was published in local Longueuil weekly newspaper the Courrier du Sud, and was also posted to the newspaper's website. It has since been pulled offline.

Couillard’s office said the cartoon was in poor taste.

Houda-Pepin is a former Liberal MNA who was pushed out of caucus because of a conflict with the party over its views on secularism.

She was very outspoken, saying that garments like the chador are symbols of oppression and fundamentalism.

Couillard disagreed, and she was given a choice to stick with the party line or leave.

Ever since, Houda-Pepin has been very vocal about criticizing the Liberals and the premier, especially when it comes to issues of religious neutrality.

As for the cartoon, the premier's office contacted the management at the newspaper and it was removed from the website.

Couillard said Monday morning that he didn't ask for it to be removed, only that his team expressed that they felt it was in poor taste because it depicted murder.

The longtime political artist who drew the cartoon, Jean-Marc Phaneuf, told The Canadian Press he sees nothing controversial about the cartoon and criticized Couillard's involvement in the matter.

Couillard said he believes in freedom of expression, but people also need to show judgment.