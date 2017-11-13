

CTV Montreal





Former construction magnate Tony Accurso has finished testifying at his criminal trial.

Accurso took the stand to say that he was not involved with the day-to-day operations of his construction firms, but left that up to the presidents of his companies.

He also testified that he routinely gave thousands of dollars to members of the major political parties in Quebec, often having employees make contributions which he then reimbursed. He stopped this in 2010 when the laws regarding political donations changed.

Accurso is accused of taking part in a criminal scheme led by former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt to rig contracts. The majority of the 36 people accused have been convicted, although several saw their cases dropped because of excessive court delays.

Judge James Brunton said the defence would deliver its closing arguments on Thursday, and the Crown would do so on Friday.

The jury will begin deliberations on Tuesday Nov. 21.