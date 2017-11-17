Tony Accurso trial ends as judge declares mistrial
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 10:46AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 17, 2017 10:53AM EST
A judge has declared a mistrial at Tony Accurso's trial for fraud.
Judge James Brunton made the ruling Friday morning after learning one of the jurors had received information about a Crown witness.
On Tuesday one juror learned something about Marc Gendron that was not disclosed at the trial, and shared that with two other jurors.
Brunton said he had no choice but to declare a mistrial because the jury had been contaminated.
The trial was in its final phase, with the Crown supposed to make its final arguments on Friday, and the jury had been told they would begin deliberating next Wednesday.
The ruling means a new trial will have to be scheduled, with all witnesses testifying again before a new jury.
Originally the Accurso trial was supposed to last several months, but it wrapped up much quicker than expected when the Crown slashed its list of expected witnesses.
