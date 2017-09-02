

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police say they aren't ruling out a family tragedy as a factor in the death of a two-year-old child in central Quebec.

The child was found without a pulse and in cardiac arrest at about 9 p.m. Friday in an apartment in Becancour, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

The toddler was taken to hospital but later died.

A 39-year-old woman who was present in the apartment was also hospitalized. Surete du Quebec spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said she is considered an important witness and will meet with investigators when her health permits.

Bibeau said "a family tragedy has not been ruled out." He said he could not clarify the relationship between the child and the woman.