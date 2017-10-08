Toddler drowns in Longueuil swimming pool
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 9:18PM EDT
A 3-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious in a swimming pool in Old Longueuil on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a 911 call at around 5 p.m.
The toddler was rushed to Charles-Lemoyne hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Sunday evening investigators were at the scene to try and understand the circumstances surrounding the young boy’s death.