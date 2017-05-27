

The Canadian Press





The police are looking for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run involving a two-year-old boy in Saint-Constant, Montérégie.

It happened on Rabelais St. in a residential neighborhood at around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

According to initial information from the police investigation, the boy was playing in the backyard of his home when he disappeared from his parents’ sight. They found him unconscious on the street.

Roussillon police and emergency services were immediately dispatched. At the hospital the boy was pronounced dead.

His mother and another child in the family were also taken to hospital for shock.

Constable Michel Lebel with the Roussillon police says Rousillon police and Quebec provincial police are meeting with witnesses and neighbours on the street. He says the neighborhood was very shaken the news.

Police do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.