

CTV Montreal





The Couillard government is about to table changes to the Highway Safety Code – and one of them may push up the deadline to install winter tires.

According to a La Presse report published Wednesday, the new deadline for winter tires will be Nov. 15, a month earlier than the current deadline of Dec. 15.

The goal is to better protect Quebecers, as snow and winter conditions are a reality in many parts of the province well before Dec. 15 (even if it’s not too much of a threat in the Montreal area).

Under the current code, anyone caught driving without winter tires after that deadline faces up to $300 in fines.

The province may also look to crack down on dangerous driving – and texting behind the wheel in particular.

Fines may triple, going up to $300 for a first offence from the current $100. Repeat offenders will face fines of up to $600.

Last year, the Quebec transport minister contacted his federal counterpart Marc Garneau, asking him to look into the possibility of criminalizing cellphone use while driving.

While that hasn't happened, texting at the wheel remains a violation of the Quebec Highway Safety Code, but not a criminal offence.

Quebec is also expected to get tougher on restrictions for young drivers.

The majority of crashes that kill drivers 19 and younger, and their passengers, happen between midnight and 5 a.m. As such, the province is reportedly considering an overnight curfew for young drivers who have a learners’ permit. The idea follows in Ontario's footsteps, where the tougher laws for young drivers have reduced the rate of crashes/

A bill with these amendments and others is expected to be tabled Dec. 8, with hopes it will be implemented before the election next fall.