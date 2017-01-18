

CTV Montreal





It was down to the wire but Tim Raines has finally made it to Cooperstown, New York.

In his tenth and final year of eligibility the former Expos star has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He becomes the third Expo named to the hall of fame following Gary Carter and Andre Dawson

Raines spent 13 seasons playing left field for the Expos

Nicknamed "Rock," Raines was widely regarded as one of the best lead-off hitters and base runners in history.

He won the batting championship in 1986 and was a seven-time All-Star.