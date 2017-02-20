

CTV Montreal





The man accused of killing six men at a mosque and trying to kill another five is due in court Tuesday.

Alexandre Bissonnette entered no plea on the six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder when he last appeared in court in January.

Security is expected to be tight at the Quebec City courthouse for Bissonnette's appearance and it's expected that people entering the court may be searched, have to present identification, and go through metal detectors.

Judge Jean-Louis Lemay is expected to oversee the brief hearing where the Crown will present the evidence police have collected.

Bissonnette's lawyer is unlikely to request a date for a bail hearing but Tuesday would be an opportunity for defence lawyer Jean Petit to do so.

A date will be set for Bissonnette's next appearance.

Bissonnette is accused of walking into the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 and committing mass murder.