Police have arrested one man following the murders of three women in the suburbs of Shawinigan.

The Sureté du Quebec said the deadly assaults began Wednesday afternoon when a 51-year-old man entered a home on Lac Marchand St. in Saint Gerard des Laurentides and killed two women.

Police say the man then went to another home about 1 km further west, on Ernest Blais St. and attacked a husband and wife.

The attacker apparently poured gasoline over the man, then strangled and beat the woman until she died.

The man was able to escape and run to a neighbour for help. He was then taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police arrested a 51-year-old man driving a stolen car around midnight at a gas station in Shawinigan. In his car they found a firearm and ammunition, along with several knives and jerry cans.

According to the SQ the suspect and the three victims all knew each other.

Police have not confirmed reports that the victims are a cousin, a sister-in-law, and the mother-in-law of the suspect.