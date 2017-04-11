

CTV Montreal





The security clearances of three more Trudeau Airport employees have been suspended, weeks after four others had their access revoked and were placed under investigation.

On Monday, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau confirmed the three new suspensions but declined to say why the workers’ cards had been revoked.

Garneau also declined to say whether the workers had been terminated from their jobs or reassigned to non-secure areas of the airport.

The suspensions come two weeks after four other workers had their clearance taken away. Two of those workers had begun exhibiting signs of radicalization. Garneau said the most recent three were flagged after he ordered review of the airport’s security protocols.

Garneau confirmed an investigation is underway into all of those who were suspended. He noted that the airport has a system in place in which the 16,000 employees with red-card access to secure areas of the airport are cross-checked with a police database.