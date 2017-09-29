

CTV Montreal





Three people will be charged Saturday with drug trafficking as Montreal police continue their crackdown on fentanyl dealers.

On Friday morning police raided two locations in the Mercier Hochelaga Maisonneuve borough and seized a large amount of heroin and a substance believed to be fentanyl.

Police have been reporting more drug raids as they try to contain fentanyl from being distributed on the streets.

The drug is deadly in very small amounts and is responsible for dozens of deaths in western provinces.

In Montreal it's blamed for at least two deaths, but for an increasing amount of overdoses among drug users.

Police will have more details about Friday's raids on Monday afternoon.