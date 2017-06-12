

CTV Montreal





Three bodies have been discovered at nudist campground near Drummondville.

The Sureté du Quebec were called to the Adam & Eve campground is Sainte Brigitte des Saults on Monday afternoon to investigate the grisly find.

Police said Monday evening that the individuals still needed to be identified and next of kin notified.

Autopsies will be performed to determine exactly how all three were killed.

Police are not sharing much about the case, but said it was evident that the three did not die of natural causes.

There was a fatal shooting at the same campground in 2010.