A 19-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the northern community of Akulivik after stabbings left three people dead and two others injured-- hospitalized, and in critical condition.

Among the dead is a child believed to be 10 years old.

Quebec’s bureau of independent investigations (BEI) is taking over the investigation with technical support from the Surete du Quebec. The BEI is involved in all cases in the province where someone is shot by a police officer.

According to the BEI the suspect broke into three homes in the remote community early Saturday morning. Police found the man as he was trying to break into a fourth home.

The suspect was allegedly shot once by police in an attempt to stop him, and a second time when he came towards officers.

A spokesman for the Kativik Regional Police force confirmed that its officers were the ones who responded to the incident.

"The KRPF officers neutralized the suspect at their arrival on the scene," Jean-Philippe Dubois said in an email, adding the force wouldn't comment further since the event is under investigation.

There is no word on what may have motivated the spree.

Eight BEI investigators are expected to arrive in the fishing village on Saturday evening, as well as two investigators from the SQ.

However, the Surete du Quebec also said they will not comment on the case at this time.

Akulivik, located approximately 1,700 km from Montreal, is home to just over 600 people.

Niali Aliqu, a 69-year-old woman from the community, said she heard screaming coming from her neighbour's when she looked out the window.

He was among one of the stabbing victims.

"Everything went so fast," Aliqu told CTV Montreal. "I was shaken up."

Soon after, a few houses down, Aliqu said she witnessed the confrontation between police and the perpetrator.

Another man, estimated to be in his 30's, was put on a four-wheeler and transported to the local health center.

Locals in the area are shaken, not knowing what drove the 19-year-old on his rampage. Aliqu believes that only a deep-rooted anger could drive someone in this type of attack.

"All I know is [the victims] were just like us-- just quiet," Aliqu said.

"We didn't know this was going to happen."