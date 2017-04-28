

CTV Montreal





Thousands of tires meant for use during Montreal's upcoming Formula One race have been stored under the Jacques Cartier Bridge and critics are worried they pose a risk to the environment.

The tires were meant to be tied to the sidewalls at the Gilles Villeneuve Racetrack as a safety measure during the Canadian Grand Prix. However, the F1 governing body requested different tires that offered greater protection be used, so the originals were taken down and moved to their current location.

The tires could be toxic if they caught fire but the race’s promoter, Francois Dumontier, said the tires are on a lot he owns and there is ample security around them.

Dumontier said he is waiting for Recyc-Quebec to pick up the 5,000 tires, which should occur on Monday at the latest.

“We are replacing some tires, removing them,” he said. “We put those tires back on our lot. Recyc-Quebec will come and do the right thing with them, transform the tires into something else.”