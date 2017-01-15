Thieves steal thousands of dollars in wine from Vaudreuil-Dorion SAQ
Thieves smashed windows and took of with thousands of dollars' worth of wine from an SAQ in Vaudreuil-Dorion.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 12:33PM EST
Thieves took off with thousands of dollars’ worth of wine after a break-in at an SAQ in Vaudreuil-Dorion.
At 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, the thieves smashed windows at the liquor store on St. Charles Ave. and made off with their bottles of loot.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage as part of their investigation, but no suspects have been arrested.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Call of the Wilde: Danault playing with tremendous confidence 1
- Orange line running normally after malfunction shut down service on Saturday
- Coroner's report calls string of suicides in Native community "avoidable" 1
- Man, 28, shot to death in Montreal North
- Woman murdered in St-Lin-Laurentides 1
- Police arrest man, 26, in connection with 2014 homicide in Lachine
- Several cars damaged in possible arson at Pointe-Aux-Trembles dealership
- Another Expo? City council to hear proposal on hosting 2025 World's Fair
- Holy roads, Batman! Changing temperatures leads to epidemic of potholes 1
- Guy Lafleur just says no to legalized marijuana
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States