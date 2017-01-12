Thieves lock dep clerk in fridge during robbery in Terrebonne
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 9:56AM EST
A Terrebonne convenience store clerk has a terrifying ordeal after she was locked in a fridge by two thieves on Wednesday night.
According to Terrebonne police, the two robbers entered the Couche-Tard depanneur on Cote de Terrebonne Rd. at 11:55 p.m., wearing masks and gloves. One of them allegedly had a handgun.
They locked the young woman in the fridge before stealing money, cigarettes and lottery tickets. They then exited the premises, but returned to smash a window and take more objects.
The suspects fled in an unknown direction.
The 18-year-old clerk freed herself and alerted authorities at 12:20 a.m. A search of the area did not turn up the perpetrators.
