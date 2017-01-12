

The Canadian Press





A Terrebonne convenience store clerk has a terrifying ordeal after she was locked in a fridge by two thieves on Wednesday night.

According to Terrebonne police, the two robbers entered the Couche-Tard depanneur on Cote de Terrebonne Rd. at 11:55 p.m., wearing masks and gloves. One of them allegedly had a handgun.

They locked the young woman in the fridge before stealing money, cigarettes and lottery tickets. They then exited the premises, but returned to smash a window and take more objects.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

The 18-year-old clerk freed herself and alerted authorities at 12:20 a.m. A search of the area did not turn up the perpetrators.