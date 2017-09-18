Thieves broke into Hampstead, Montreal West homes
Montreal police provided these surveillance photos of men who broke into at least 20 homes in Hampstead and Montreal West
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 11:28AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 18, 2017 1:32PM EDT
Police are trying to identify multiple suspects who they say broke into at least 20 homes in Montreal West and Hampstead this summer.
Police said the break-ins took place from June 3 to Sept. 7, and in each case the thieves used the same tactics: while one person stood watch, a second person rang the doorbell. When nobody answered, one thief would go into the backyard and break into the house, then let the accomplices inside.
The thieves stole jewelry whenever possible.
The suspects are white men who appear to be 18 to 23 years old.
Officers are uncertain exactly how many people were involved in the criminal gang that robbed 13 homes in Hampstead and seven in Montreal West.
Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1, to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133, or to make a report on Info-Crime's website.
Latest Montreal News
- House leader denies scheme alleged by head of Montreal police union
- Crown demands maximum sentence for Mount Real securities fraud: five years
- Thieves broke into Hampstead, Montreal West homes
- Murder in Point St. Charles
- Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, Sting among artists on bill for Leonard Cohen tribute concert