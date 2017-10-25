Thick flames at east-end car fire
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 7:45AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 25, 2017 7:52AM EDT
A car was heavily damaged by fire overnight in east-end Montreal.
The car was parked on Davidson St. near Notre-Dame St, East in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood, where firefighters were forced to wrestle intense flames coming from the burning vehicle.
After the fire was put out, the car was towed for examination.
Witnesses reportedly saw two men fleeing the scene before they spotted the fire.
Latest Montreal News
- Sentencing arguments today for man convicted in grocery clerk's murder
- U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths
- Lawyer for Quebec City mosque shooting suspect oppose release of warrants
- More and more, 'average Canadian' is anything but, says latest 2016 census
- Thick flames at east-end car fire