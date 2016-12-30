With just a day left in 2016, Montreal is on its way to its lowest murder count on record.

Thus far, there have been 23 homicides in the city this year, beating the previous low of 28 murders in 2013 and 2014.

It’s a far cry from the city’s murder rate in the mid-1970s, when over 100 people were killed in a year.

Montreal police said a higher solve rate or murders has acted as a deterrent to criminals while the director of trauma at the MUHC said improvements in emergency medicine technology has been a factor.