The Monkland street festival have been cancelled this summer.



Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Mayor Russell Copeman announced the news Wednesday night at a public consultation on the fate of the event.



The Flavours of Monkland and Grand Prix festivals were scaled back last year due to complaints from residents about a lack of parking, litter and security problems.



Danny Roseman of Monkland Village Productions, the production company that put on the festival, said it has turned out not to be worth the trouble.



Roseman told CTV the eight months of work for a nominal profit – what essentially amounts of minimum wage – is not worth the trouble.



Roseman said it is too costly or the company and also difficult to manage with all the opposition they get from some NDG residents.



Roseman said it was a small group of vocal opposition, but Copeman said hundreds of people complained.



The festivals had taken place on Monkland Ave. for three summers and cost about $140,000 each to put on.



Money came from sponsors, said Roseman, as well as from some local merchants. Merchants kicked in money on a sliding scale based on how much they stood to benefit from the festival; bars and restaurants paid more than a furniture store, for example, he said.



The borough pulled its $5,000 worth of funding because the city can’t provide borough funding to a for-profit organization like Monkland Village Productions. The money would have been 3 per cent of the festival’s operating budget and did not make or break the event, said Roseman.



Rosemen said Monkland Village Productions is also hired for other festivals and events, and said they would instead focus on those.

The new NDG Business Association will consider alternatives to the street festival on Monkland going forward.