

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s Marine Mammal Emergency Network is asking the public not to disturb young seals which are currently massing on several shores of the St. Lawrence River in the eastern part of the province.

Seal births peak during the months of May and June and many people are tempted to help the young seals.

A female will suckle her pups for four to six weeks and it’s common to see lone young seals on the beach while a mother is feeding another one of her offspring. The small seals make a sound resembling screaming and onlookers often confuse them for being animals in distress.

Often, the young seals will rest on beaches to better control their body temperature and might remain there for hours or days but though they may appear abandoned, they are not. The pups are often unaware of dangers and can be easily approached by humans. The MMEN stressed that it’s important for people to not interfere with nature as interactions with humans can be stressful, causing the seal to become weak and more susceptible to disease and predators.

Young seals can appear harmless but can become aggressive in defending themselves.