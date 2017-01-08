The CTV archives: Happy birthday to The King: Elvis turns 75
Put on your blue suede shoes, Elvis fans: Sunday marks what would have been The King’s eighty-second birthday.
To celebrate, we dug up Rob Lurie’s report from 2010, where he tracked down some of Elvis’ connections to La Belle Province, including a superfan with Elvis salt-and-pepper shakers and a used appliance store where you can find a washing machine that will get your clothes all shook up.