The water in Boucherville is not safe to drink.

The city issued a boil water notice Thursday afternoon after test results showed elevated levels of e. coli bacteria.

The boil water notice will be in place for several days.

Officials say everyone should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking it, or using any water that's going to come in contact with your mouth.

Until the water is certified as clean, children should be given sponge baths instead of showers or baths so as to prevent their accidentally swallowing water.

They say the water should be safe to use for washing dishes as long as it is very hot and items are thoroughly dried afterward.

Anyone worried about health effects should call Info Santé at 8-1-1.