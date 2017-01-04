

CTV Montreal





Close to 65,000 homes and businesses in Quebec are without power Wednesday evening as outages lasted throughout the day due to messy conditions.

Hydro Quebec says the freezing rain that fell on Tuesday brought down trees and branches throughout southern Quebec.

Most of the power failures are in the Laurentians and the Ottawa Valley, with several thousand more in the dark south of the St. Lawrence River.

At 9 a.m. the number without power was about 57,500 customers, while at noon that number had dropped to 45,500. That number climbed again as winds picked up Wednesday evening, creating snow squalls. At 10:30 p.m., 64,000 customers were without electricity.

The mild weather began on Tuesday, turning snow into freezing rain, but overnight as temperatures dipped the precipitation returned to snow.

As it warmed up on Wednesday the snow once again turned into freezing rain for a few hours.

The Sureté du Quebec is urging drivers heading out in bad weather to pay attention to the road conditions and slow down.



A snow squall warning was issued for the Montreal area early Wednesday evening and ended by 8 p.m., with brief, intense snow moving eastward.

Once the storm passes, the temperatures will drop considerably, going down to -11 Wednesday night, warming up slightly during the day Thursday.

By the weekend the overnight lows will be in the mid-twenties below zero.