At its peak, close to 68,000 homes and businesses in Quebec were without power Wednesday morning.

Hydro Quebec says the freezing rain that fell on Tuesday brought down trees and branches throughout southern Quebec.

Most of the power failures are in the Laurentians and the Ottawa Valley, with several thousand more in the dark south of the St. Lawrence River.

At 9 a.m. the number without power was about 57,500 customers, while at noon that number had dropped to 45,500.

The mild weather began on Tuesday, turning snow into freezing rain, but overnight as temperatures dipped the precipitation returned to snow.

As it warms up on Wednesday the snow will once again turn into freezing rain for a few hours.

In Montreal about 2 to 4 cm are expected to fall, but north and west of the St. Lawrence the forecast is calling for 15 to 20 cm of snow and rain.

As the weather moves east it is expected to get stronger, dumping up to 25 cm of snow in the Gaspé and the North Shore, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

The Sureté du Quebec is urging drivers heading out in bad weather to pay attention to the road conditions and slow down.

Once the storm passes, the temperatures will drop considerably, going down to -11 Wednesday night, warming up slightly during the day.

By the weekend the overnight lows will be in the mid-twenties below zero.