Ten arrested in heroin and fentanyl trafficking networks
Police carried out seven raids on Friday leading to 10 arrests.
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 11:45AM EDT
Montreal police say they have dismantled two heroin and fentanyl trafficking networks.
Police carried out seven raids on Friday leading to 10 arrests. Seven of the suspects appeared in court over the weekend to face charges of trafficking and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
They are:
- Yann Bouthillette, 33
- Alain Julien, 28
- Dominique Gauthier, 23
- François Vallières, 48
- Joey Marcil, 19
- Dominique Leblanc, 20
- Steven Lallemant, 20
Polcie seized the following drugs:
- Heroin - 13 g
- Fentanyl - 19 g
- Cocaine - 225 g
- Crack - 24 g
- Marijuana - 844 g
- Haschisch - 9 g
- Methamphetamine – 1,153 tablets
- GHB - 230 ml
- Codeine - 4 tablets
- Magic Mushrooms - 4 g
- Cialis - 11 tablets
- Ketamine - 37 tablets and 22 g
- Cash - $3,010
Police say dangerous street drugs are an important public health and safety concerns and therefore are treated as a priority by the force.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is meeting with police Chief Philippe Pichet Tuesday to discuss a fentanyl prevention strategy for the city.
Anyone with information on these raids and arrest is urged to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online. All information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.
