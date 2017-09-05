

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say they have dismantled two heroin and fentanyl trafficking networks.

Police carried out seven raids on Friday leading to 10 arrests. Seven of the suspects appeared in court over the weekend to face charges of trafficking and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

They are:

Yann Bouthillette, 33

Alain Julien, 28

Dominique Gauthier, 23

François Vallières, 48

Joey Marcil, 19

Dominique Leblanc, 20

Steven Lallemant, 20

Polcie seized the following drugs:

Heroin - 13 g

Fentanyl - 19 g

Cocaine - 225 g

Crack - 24 g

Marijuana - 844 g

Haschisch - 9 g

Methamphetamine – 1,153 tablets

GHB - 230 ml

Codeine - 4 tablets

Magic Mushrooms - 4 g

Cialis - 11 tablets

Ketamine - 37 tablets and 22 g

Cash - $3,010

Police say dangerous street drugs are an important public health and safety concerns and therefore are treated as a priority by the force.



Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is meeting with police Chief Philippe Pichet Tuesday to discuss a fentanyl prevention strategy for the city.

Anyone with information on these raids and arrest is urged to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online. All information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.



