

The Canadian Press





A historically snowy winter will also feature historically warm temperatures as the thermometer will hit 15 degrees in southwestern Quebec on Saturday.

In Montreal, that would be a record high for the month of February.

According to Environment Canada, the mild weather will come to an end on Sunday when temperatures will dip back below zero.

In Quebec City, freezing rain fell on Friday night, leaving some roads treacherous.

The unseasonably warm weather and rain has some rivers being watched for high water levels, including the Chaudiere River in Beauce.