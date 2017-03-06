

CTV Montreal





Montreal will be dealing with a temperature swing and some mixed precipitation in the next 24 hours.

Freezing rain, sleet and some light snow will fall in the area overnight. Watch for icy pavement Monday night into Tuesday morning as the temperature reaches a low of -3 Celsius by 11 p.m.

Freezing rain may turn to drizzle or rain as the temperature climbs from 0 at 5 a.m. to 2 degrees at noon Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the temperature will rise under rainy skies from 2 degrees at noon to a high of 6 near 6 p.m.