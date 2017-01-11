Teenager stabbed near Jarry Park
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 1:54PM EST
Montreal police rushed to the area around Jarry Park Wednesday afternoon after a teenager was stabbed.
Daniele Lacoursiere said two people were arguing near Jarry St. and St. Laurent Blvd. around 12:10 p.m. when one stabbed the other in the upper body.
Both people fled the scene, with the victim stopping about a block north, at Guizot St. and St. Dominique St.
Someone called 9-1-1 and the 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital in unknown condition.
Police scoured the area to talk to witnesses, and used a dog in an attempt to track the suspect.
So far they do not have a description of the attacker.