

CTV Montreal





Police are asking for help tracking down a missing teenager.

Kamaya Ann Gero, 16, left school on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. supposedly to head home to Verdun.

She never made it.

Kamaya is 1.52 m and weighs 50 kg (5'2", 110 lbs) with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she may be in the company of an adult male with dark skin.

Anyone who has seen Kamaya is urged to call 9-1-1 or to call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.