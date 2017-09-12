Teenaged girl struck by train in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 6:09PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 12, 2017 6:25PM EDT
A teenaged girl was struck by a train in Pierrefonds-Roxboro at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
She is expected to survive, said Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursiere.
Police are at the scene trying to determine how the incident occurred. reports say it happened as the train entered the Roxboro-Pierrefonds station.
The Deux-Montagnes commuter train has been halted until further notice. Train passes will be accepted at Bonaventure and Cote-Vertu metro stations and additional buses will help transport passengers, the RTM said.
See real-time updates on Deux-Montagnes train service here.
More to come.
