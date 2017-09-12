

CTV Montreal





A 17-year-old girl is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after she was struck by a train in Pierrefonds-Roxboro Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. at the Pierrefonds-Roxboro train station as she was trying to cross from one platform to another.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursiere, the teen was on the northern train platform and she wanted to cross to get the train on the south side when she was struck by a train heading west.

Witnesses told police she didn’t appear to see the oncoming train.

The girl was grazed by the train and fell between the platform and the tracks. Police say she was dragged about 50 feet, sustaining injuries to her head and lower body.

She was rushed to hospital, where her condition worsened, according to doctors.

Montreal police are conducting an investigation, said Lacoursiere, who added, “According to witnesses there is nothing criminal about it. It’s an unfortunate accident.”

The Deux-Montagnes commuter train was halted for several hours and is gradually resuming. Train passes will be accepted at Bonaventure and Cote-Vertu metro stations and additional buses will help transport passengers, the RTM said.

See real-time updates on Deux-Montagnes train service here.