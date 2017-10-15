

CTV Montreal





An 18-year-old man has died after being shot Sunday night in Longueuil.

Residents heard people fighting and then reported hearing shots fired on Grant St. near Saint-Foy Blvd. just after 6 p.m.

When police arrived they found the man who had been shot and he was rushed to a South Shore hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a man dressed in in dark clothing.

It’s not clear if the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Investigators are at the scene to try and piece together exactly what happened and to compile a more detailed description of the shooter.