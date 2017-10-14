

The Canadian Press





A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a teenage girl this summer in the remote northern Quebec village of Inukjuak.

Provincial police spokeswoman Marie-Josee Ouellet says the teen was arraigned by telephone Friday and would be handed over to youth protection services.

She says he will make an appearance in person in youth court in Amos, Que., at a later date.

Provincial police investigators arrested the teen at his home Thursday.

The victim, 14, was found dead in a field near her home on July 22 in the Inuit community located on Hudson Bay.

Ouellet says she can't release many of the details because they are central to the criminal case.

The area is patrolled by the Kativik Regional Police Force, but it isn't equipped to handle homicide investigations, which is why provincial police took over.