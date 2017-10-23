

The Canadian Press





A teenager is fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region on Sunday night.

The 16-year-old was inline skating next to a friend who was on a bicycle when a motorist struck him at around 8:00 p.m.

According to Surete du Quebec officials, the driver didn’t stop to assist the injured young man.

He was taken to hospital and police initially said they fear for his life. On Monday morning, the victim's condition was upgraded to stable.

The other teen was unhurt.