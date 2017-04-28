

The Canadian Press





The Couillard government has not ruled out a parliamentary committee to investigate reported cases of falsified grades in Quebec schools.

On Friday, Education Minister Sebastien Proulx said a “passage to parliamentarians” could be necessary after he said he examined the situation.

Earlier that day, Parti Quebecois education critic Alexandre Cloutier said several teachers had come forward, saying schools had given passing grades to students who deserved to fail. Cloutier asked that the issue be studied at the National Assembly but Proulx had said he wanted to assess the facts before agreeing.

Proulx said there had been several such situations that had been brought to his attention but added that there could be fewer cases than there appears due to misunderstandings between teachers and administrators.