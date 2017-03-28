

CTV Montreal





A taxi smashed into the lobby of the Delta hotel in downtown Montreal Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. as protesters held a demonstration on President Kennedy Ave. near City Councillors St.

Police say nobody on foot was hurt, and that the taxi driver was taken to hospital for evaluation.

It appears the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

The hotel is hosting hearings by the National Energy Board Tuesday and Wednesday as the federal energy regulator is in the process of restructuring.

The Board came under fire last year when, during hearings for the Energy East pipeline, it was revealed that several board members were in a conflict of interest.

Last year the federal government ordered a five-person panel to make recommendations to update the board, even as the national regulator continues to examine several pipelines projects, including Energy East.