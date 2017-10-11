

CTV Montreal





Uber is just a few days away from its self-imposed deadline to leave Quebec unless the province backs down from new regulations for its drivers.

Following a year-long pilot project Quebec decided that Uber could remain in Quebec with some changes to its operating regulations, including that all Uber drivers undergo police-conducted background checks, and undergo 35 hours of training.

Days after that announcement the multinational ride-hailing service said the conditions were unacceptable, with a spokesperson saying the rules that taxi drivers have followed for decades were "by far the most restrictive and severe in Canada."

The company said it would pull out on Oct. 14.

However taxi drivers don't believe Uber will actually leave.

Their concern is that Uber's threat to leave is just a way to get concessions from the provincial government, and on Wednesday they rallied in downtown Montreal to urge the province to stand firm.

"I think it's a blackmail. That's the reason why we are here, to tell our government to stand up, to not go down for what Uber wants. That we are here just to say to our government to stand up," said Wilson Jean-Paul, a union representative for taxi drivers.

With a new transport minister, André Fortin, named to the position Wednesday morning, drivers are uncertain if any chances to the regulations will take place.