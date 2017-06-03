

CTV Montreal





Inadvertent book thieves, you’re off the hook.

From June 2 to 22, an amnesty program has been put in place by Montreal’s 45 libraries. Any overdue books can be returned during that time with no late fees, whether they were borrowed a few weeks ago or a few years.

Books must be returned in good condition.

The amnesty program is part of the celebrations for Montreal’s 375th anniversary.

“By wiping out late fees, we want to welcome subscribers who will benefit from the amnesty to bring in valuable documents in good condition,” said Mayor Denis Coderre in a statement, adding he hopes residents will also renew their library memberships.

Manon Gauthier, executive committee member in charge of culture, heritage, design, living space and the status of women said the move is aimed at encouraging Montrealers to check out the city’s cultural spaces.

“By cancelling late fees, we’re demonstrating the will of the City of Montreal accessible to all,” she said.