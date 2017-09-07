

CTV Montreal





The Vendome metro station is getting a makeover with a new vision toward accessibility and improving the flow of pedestrian traffic.





Work on the $50-million project is set to begin this fall and should last about two years.

Click on the video above to get a tour of the new station.

The project includes a new metro entrance and a new underground corridor for pedestrians linking to the Vendome commuter train station, the MUHC and De Maisonneuve Blvd.





The project will include five elevators, making the metro station accessible for people with lowered mobility.





The STM said part of the vision behind the makeover was to help accommodate the growing traffic since the Glen hospital opened in 2015.







The company behind the construction is meeting with the STM next week and work is expected to begin before the end of September.

