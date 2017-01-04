

CTV Montreal





A program that pairs Syrian refugees with Quebec families is being hailed as a model of integration.

Several dozen refugees arrived in Granby over the last year, and each family was introduced to local residents to help them learn the local culture and language.

Eric Pelletier and his family hosted the Alradis for Christmas, giving them them their first taste of mulled wine and halal tourtiere.

That was just the latest in months of new experiences for the family that fled Syria's civil war and settled in the Eastern Townships--and for their hosts.

"I heard that Granby was going to receive some families so I talked to my family and everybody looked at each other and was like 'Ok, what's this adventure going to look like?'" said Pelletier.

That adventure has trips to the Granby Zoo and helping the newcomers set up household appliances.

It's also included intensive language lessons for all, and a newfound friendship.

"Sometimes my younger one asks it's been two or three weeks and I need to see them. It's really fun to see this kind of attitude," said Pelletier.

But the experience has also been an exercise in tolerance.

Going around town, some residents of Granby gave the group strange looks.

"They were suspicious. Why are we with them?" related Pelletier.

He also had to adapt to the Alradi family's religious devotion.

"Religion is still pretty present in their day-to-day living. We to understand this and accept it but there is still a big gap on this side," said Pelletier.

For Ahmad Alradi, life in Canada is a second chance for his family, with the opportunity to work again and finally get a driver's licence.

"For me, it's hard, very hard to get a driver's licence. Very hard," said Alradi.

But he continues to work on his lessons, with a goal of teaching karate (he has a black belt) or finding other work.

It's a goal the Pelletiers share.

"I hope for them they will be better in French, be able to find work and hopefully, when people will look at them, they will see them as Quebecers," said Pelletier.